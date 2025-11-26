Penticton News

Okanagan Falls Helping Hand needs donations to help numerous families over the holidays

Helping Hand needs a boost

Photo: Helping Hand File Photo Helping Hand has provided hampers and toys for close to 40 families in Okanagan Falls in 2023

A non-profit organization in Okanagan Falls dedicated to helping local families is need of support for the holiday season.

Helping Hand, which is a 100 per cent volunteer-based organization, helps residents who are experiencing food insecurity.

"This past year has brought significant challenges to many of the individuals in our community who are living at or below the poverty level. The rising cost of housing, groceries and basic necessities have placed a heavy burden on these individuals," board chair Linda Horn said in a news release.

The organization is also focused on children who may not have access to breakfast or lunch school programs during the Christmas break, which can add extra strain.

"Your donation, no matter how small, will make it possible to support our community not only at Christmas but throughout the year by providing emergency food hampers."

Donations can be made by:

Mailing a cheque to: Okanagan Falls Helping Hand, P.O. Box 640, Okanagan Falls B.C. V0H1R0

E-transfer to [email protected] with address in the comment/message section

Look for Helping Hands Christmas donation tins at local businesses or pink donation bins for non-perishable food items around town

Attend the Fill the Van event at Belich's AG Foods on Sat., Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon to donate grab and go bags of most needed items or donations via credit or debit card.

All monetary donations over $20 will be provided with a tax receipt.