Over 220 volunteers plant 500 native plants at Penticton's Okanagan Lake Fish Passage

Local planting at fish pass

Photo: Lee McFadyen 220 volunteers plant over 500 native plants at the Okanagan Lake Fish passage.

Okanagan Nation Alliance and partners recently planted over 500 native plants at the Okanagan Lake Fish Passage.

This month, over 220 volunteers, including students, Penticton scouts, as well as various groups and individuals planted mulitple species.

Of the hundreds of plants, Saskatoon, willow, snowberry, thimbleberry, mock orange, birchleaf spirea, rose, Oregon grape, hawthorn, and chokecherry were planted.

"As with most major construction we were left with a considerable amount of bare soil," said regional expert Lee McFadyen on social media.

"In the years to come, new plantings will receive irrigation when soil moisture, and temperatures dictate the need. Participants received an overview of the many ONA led fish and wildlife enhancement projects along the Okanagan River and a tour of the passage project."

The planting is part of restoration efforts in the area.

McFadyen added that the new Okanagan Lake Fish Passage successfully allowed the 2025 salmon run to have free passage from Okanagan River into their Okanagan Lake historical spawning territory.