Spread smiles and share holiday cheer at OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre event at Penticton's Cherry Lane Mall
Spread smiles, meet Santa
The OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre is looking forward to a big weekend of fundraising as the final days wind down before their annual Share-A-Smile Fall Fundraising Campaign.
Join OSNS at Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 29 for a showcase of performances, donation presentations, free family activities and, from 2 to 5 p.m., pictures with Santa.
"This annual campaign is one of the most significant fundraisers of the year, providing essential support to increase inclusion for children, youth and families with supported needs," reads a press release from OSNS.
50/50 raffle tickets are already on sale for a chance to win up to $10,000, online here. Direct donations can also be made online here or by calling 250-492-0295.
“We’re so excited for our upcoming showcase event and the wonderful variety of performances we have for the community to enjoy. Cherry Lane has been such a gracious host and a long-standing partner, and we are deeply grateful for their ongoing support of OSNS," said Megan Windeler, OSNS community engagement lead.
"We encourage everyone to come down to the mall this Saturday to enjoy the festive fun!”
OSNS provides a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy, and autism intervention as well as inclusive Early Learning programs. They make a huge difference in the lives of many families in the South Okanagan Similkameen.
