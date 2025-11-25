Penticton News

Penticton has one more week of unlimited yard waste pickup

Photo: Pixabay Unlimited yard waste back for one more week in Penticton.

The last chance for unlimited yard waste collection in Penticton is coming up.

From Dec. 1-5, 2025, on regular curbside collection days, residents can place unlimited yard waste next to their standard city-issued yard waste bin.

"This is an opportunity to dispose of leaves, branches, grass clippings and other yard debris before winter sets in," reads a press release from the city.

"Regular yard waste collection will pause for winter and resume the week of March 9-13, 2026."

The city advises the following guidelines for the final pickup day:

Place yard waste at your regular collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day.

If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point because a second truck may be required to pick it up.

Use Kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”

Bundle branches using string or twine and ensure that prunings are no more than 1m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 50lb/23kg in weight.

Maintain a minimum of 1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

Yard waste in plastic bags, dog waste, kitchen scraps and yard waste are not acceptable for collection.