Penticton has one more week of unlimited yard waste pickup
Unlimited yard waste again
The last chance for unlimited yard waste collection in Penticton is coming up.
From Dec. 1-5, 2025, on regular curbside collection days, residents can place unlimited yard waste next to their standard city-issued yard waste bin.
"This is an opportunity to dispose of leaves, branches, grass clippings and other yard debris before winter sets in," reads a press release from the city.
"Regular yard waste collection will pause for winter and resume the week of March 9-13, 2026."
The city advises the following guidelines for the final pickup day:
- Place yard waste at your regular collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day.
- If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point because a second truck may be required to pick it up.
- Use Kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”
- Bundle branches using string or twine and ensure that prunings are no more than 1m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 50lb/23kg in weight.
- Maintain a minimum of 1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.
Yard waste in plastic bags, dog waste, kitchen scraps and yard waste are not acceptable for collection.
