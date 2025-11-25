Grant a wish this holiday season through annual OneSky Holiday Give campaign in South Okanagan
Grant a wish this season
As the holiday season approaches, OneSky Community Resources is hoping for help with its 23rd Annual Holiday Give campaign in the South Okanagan.
The non-profit organization has "Wishing Trees" set up at multiple locations. Simply take a star of the tree and purchase the item, which is an item requested by someone in need.
Wishing trees are located at:
- City Centre Fitness in Penticton
- Stutters Restorations in Kelowna and Penticton
- Affordable Storage in Penticton
- Intricate Reflections Lash and Brow Bar in Summerland and Penticton
The Wishing Trees are just one way to get involved. OneSky is also accepting donations and seeking sponsors for Christmas hampers.
"Last year, we provided 120 holiday baskets (plus several that were sponsored), representing 360 individuals," said Lisa Prokopenko, OneSky board of directors president, in a press release.
"This year, so far, we are at 135 (not including sponsored ones), representing 380 individuals."
Find more information on how to donate online here.
Donations are requested until Dec. 8, 2025.
