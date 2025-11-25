Penticton News

Okanagan Falls Legion donates $7K to support local services

Photo: Okanagan Fall Legion. Ed and Mary Findlater present $5,000 cheque to SOS Medical Foundation.

The Okanagan Falls Legion, Branch 227, has donated a total of $7,000 to two different community charities.

On Sunday, the legion announced it donated $2,000 to the Helping Hand in OK Falls, and $5,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Cheques were presented by legion members Bundie Page and Ed and Mary Findlater.

The money donated to SOS Medical Foundation will help support hospital upgrades.