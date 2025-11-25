Penticton News

Pentictons cutest canine wins the applause at Vees home game

Cutest pup wins over crowd

Photo: Contributed Jake on the South Okanagn Events Centre's jumbotron.

Penticton's cutest pup was officially announced during the Vees game against the Vancouver Giants Friday night.

Jake, a golden retriever owned by Key Yastremsk, stole the crowd's hearts, receiving the loudest applause of three canines at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Casey Richardson's Ares and Kelsey Potter's Winston were runners up as part of an online contest by Yellow Dog Brewing.

"Congrats 12 year old Jake for winning our first Cutest Pup Contest," the Vees said on social media

The pretty pooch and his owners took home a $200 Yellow Dog prize pack and a Penticton Vees jersey.