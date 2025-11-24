Penticton News

Penticton couple donate another $180K to help recruit doctors

Photo: Contributed Marcia and Jim Cavin.

A Penticton couple have donated $180,000 to help recruit more doctors to the South Okanagan.

Jim and Marcia Cavin are no strangers to generous contributions to local healthcare. Jim served as a board member with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation from 2014 to 2019.

The recent donation is part of the Cavin Recruitment Endowment Fund to the SOS Medical Foundation, which was established last year with a founding gift of $185,000.

In total, the Cavins have donated $500,000 to the foundation.

“Jim and Marcia’s continued generosity reflects a deep commitment to the long-term strength of our healthcare system,” said Ian Lindsay, SOS Medical Foundation CEO, in a press release.

“Their endowment will have a lasting and meaningful impact on the people who call the South Okanagan Similkameen home.”

The Cavins wish to support recruitment efforts of "physicians, specialists, and other medical professionals to the Penticton area."

Now, the couple aims to grow their legacy fund to $1 million. It remains open to additional donors.

