Relax before the holidays at Penticton hot spots for rejuvenation

Photo: Contributed Relax ahead of the holidays.

Treat yourself to relaxation before the holiday frenzy begins (or snag a gift card and gift one of these experiences for a loved one!)

Penticton’s oGo Float is celebrating seven years of sensory tank floating, providing the ultimate way to RelaxHarder.

“Everyone comes to float therapy for a different reason,” said owner Julie Turner.

“Athletes or those dealing with physical pain often seek the weightlessness, muscle relaxation, and magnesium. Professionals, entrepreneurs, and artists tend to appreciate the boost in focus, creativity, problem-solving, and the easing of mental fog. For parents and teachers, the deep silence alone can feel like a full reset.”

Since its inception, oGo Float has “hosted over 7,000 float sessions to over 2,000 people, and donated over 500 floats to community events, sporting teams, fundraisers, and through the Community Funded Float Program.”

“oGoFloat's aim is to help the people of Penticton calm their nervous systems and restore to a blissful state of balance,” said Turner.

And with “no two sessions (feeling) the same, even for the same person,” it’s the perfect way to relax pre-shopping, and post-shopping!

“However floating finds you, a consistent practice offers gains that ripple into every part of life,” said Turner.

And even more reason to treat yourself or a loved one, oGo Float’s upcoming Calm Commerce Weekend is kicking off next week.

“We invite you to save $10 off anything in our online store,” said Turner. “Buy floats for yourself, gift cards for others, bulk packages or join the Float Club Monthly Membership and save." Visit them online at ogofloat.ca

Feeling a staycation? Lakeside Villa and Nordic Spa has you covered!

The retro motel offers up five-star service alongside a Nordic thermal experience in their private outdoor space, with a sauna, cold plunge and relaxation area - a cycle you’re encouraged to repeat during your visit!

Add your experience onto your stay and you’ll be treated to tea, water and robes during your relaxation session (seven days notice is needed, so plan ahead!)

Lakeside Villa and Nordic Spa is located at 4201 Skaha Lake Rd in Penticton and online at lakesidevilla.ca

Penticton’s newest addition for relaxation is Penticton Headicure Headspa, offering up scalp and mind rejuvenation.

With some services lasting up to 120-minutes, you can enjoy an acupressure scalp massage, as well as both neck and shoulder treatments, all designed to help make you feel relaxed, refreshed and rejuvenated.

Add on a facial to your headicure and treat yourself to a hair wash, too! While your hair is blow dried you can enjoy a cup of tea to finish off your service. Talk about the ultimate pampering!

For more information and to find a package that interests you, visit pentictonheadspa.square.site or in person at 107-437 Martin St.

