The Light We Share art fundraiser event supports Penticton's most vulnerable

Holiday giving via art event

Photo: The Lantern Penticton The Light We Share fundraiser delivers gift bags to 100 vulnerable Penticton residents.

The Light We Share art fundraiser event is organized to benefit Penticton's most vulnerable this holiday season.

On Dec. 7 at 3 p.m., the arts event will get underway, which is aimed at supporting over 100 vulnerable adults via The Lantern Penticton and the Okanagan Wellness Advocacy Group.

“Every part of this event is about showing our neighbours that they matter, especially during a season that can feel isolating,” reads an OWAG press release.

“Every ticket helps us deliver handmade gifts and meaningful support to people who may otherwise experience barriers to services.”

Attendees can expect live music, spoken word, and talks on poverty, mental health, substance use, and community resistance.

“Art has always been a catalyst for social change,” continues the press release. “When people gather to create, listen, and imagine together, the spark for collective action becomes real.”

The Light We Share fundraising project hand delivers gift bags filled with baked goods, artisan items, and messages of care to over 100 of Penticton's vulnerable adults on Christmas Day.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.