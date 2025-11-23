Naramata Elementary online silent auction returns to fundraise for school
Shop big, support school
There's just a few days left to get a holiday gift or treat for yourself from the Naramata Elementary Parents Association Committee largest annual fundraise.
The holiday online silent auction has been held the last few years to help school reach its fundraising goals.
All funds raised go directly to the students and staff at Naramata Elementary, including support for outdoor classrooms, field trips, school sporting equipment, guest speakers, classroom tools, books, and much more.
"Every year, the PAC is asked to contribute up to $30,000 to support school activities and education. Every dollar raised in this auction will go straight to these activities."
South Okanagan businesses have donated 89 items to bid on to help the school reach its fundraising goals in a show of holiday spirit.
Some of the items available at the auction include packages from local hotels, wineries and restaurants, along with crafters and artisans.
The auction runs until Nov. 27. and can be found online here.
More Penticton News
- Fresh spring air at OxygenNelson - 4:00 am
- Lacking in recovery servicesPenticton - 4:00 am
- MLAs face backlash for voteKamloops - 4:00 am
- Burn will reduce fire riskKamloops - 4:00 am
- Water remains issue on IR9West Kelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Smï¿½agol South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel