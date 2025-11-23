Penticton News

Naramata Elementary online silent auction returns to fundraise for school

Shop big, support school

Photo: Naramata Elementary PAC Naramata Elementary PAC in running their online holiday fundraiser

There's just a few days left to get a holiday gift or treat for yourself from the Naramata Elementary Parents Association Committee largest annual fundraise.

The holiday online silent auction has been held the last few years to help school reach its fundraising goals.

All funds raised go directly to the students and staff at Naramata Elementary, including support for outdoor classrooms, field trips, school sporting equipment, guest speakers, classroom tools, books, and much more.

"Every year, the PAC is asked to contribute up to $30,000 to support school activities and education. Every dollar raised in this auction will go straight to these activities."

South Okanagan businesses have donated 89 items to bid on to help the school reach its fundraising goals in a show of holiday spirit.

Some of the items available at the auction include packages from local hotels, wineries and restaurants, along with crafters and artisans.

The auction runs until Nov. 27. and can be found online here.