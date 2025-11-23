Penticton News

Penticton Potters Guild Holiday Season sale is back at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

Photo: Penticton Potters Guild Penticton Potters Guild Seasonal sale returns on Dec. 2

Check out handmade mugs, bowls, tree decorations, vases, platters, sculptures and more starting next month, with the return of the Penticton Potters Guild Holiday Season Sale.

Starting up on Dec. 2 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, a wide selection of ceramic art will be on offer.

The items will be on sale during regular shopping hours, ending on Dec. 23.

"All items are unique and hand-made by a group of over twenty local Penticton Potters Guild members, and reflect their wide range of unique styles and talents," the guild's press release reads.

"Come and celebrate the year end with a purchase of a locally crafted gift of ceramic art that will be sure to delight you and your favourite person."

Cash and E-transfer are the preferred means of payment.

The Potters Guild offers workshops and support opportunities in the community to show people made-in-Penticton ceramic art.

"This sale, along with our other Guild activities throughout the year, aid in support of the Guild’s focus to expand the love of ceramics and to add to Penticton’s rich artistic community."

Proceeds of their holiday sale will go toward supporting two high school Graduation Bursaries, administered by the Penticton Secondary Schools Bursary and Scholarship Foundation.