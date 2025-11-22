Penticton News

BC Housing presenting major Skaha motel rezoning plans to Penticton council

Photo: BC Housing Artist rendering of the Skaha Assembly Redevelopment project

BC Housing's Skaha Assembly Redevelopment project will be back before council next week for rezoning approval.

Their work on the major overhaul of older motel housing on Skaha Lake Road into new, purpose-built rental housing has been years in the making.

The Provincial Rental Housing Corporation (PRHC) started purchasing motels on Skaha Lake Road in May 2021, looking to combine them and a nearby apartment complex into homes for people with low incomes.

The Meadowlark Motel, Sun Valley Motel and Mayfair Motel, all in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road, were bought for $7.9 million.

The motel sites located at 2730, 2784, 2824, and 2872 Skaha Lake Road and 179 Green Avenue West, will be upgraded to new, affordable rental housing/

The remaining buildings on the Meadowlark site at 2730 Skaha Lake Road were demolished due to fire damage and safety concerns in 2024.

In their plans, BC Housing said they will provide a "multifamily residential and commercial development with maximum building heights ranging from 6 to 14 storeys. The future development is expected to include five buildings, representing 622 residential units, a childcare facility and commercial space."

One hundred units will be accessible, providing more options for seniors and people living with physical disabilities.

Two draft concept plans were presented for community feedback in May of 2023, which results were published in later that summer and showed resident's opinion of the dire need for more housing.

The City of Penticton noted in their public notice for the rezoning that "provincial government’s Housing Action Plan and new legislation (s. 464 of the Local Government Act, effective Nov. 30, 2023), they are prohibited from holding a Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Bylaws that facilitate residential development and are consistent with the Official Community Plan. As such, there is no opportunity to speak to Council in person."

If approved, the rezoning would return to council for further readings prior to final approval and adoption.

A copy of the report to council will be available on Friday, Nov. 28 on the city's website or at city hall (during business hours).

Locals can still provide feedback by submitting comments that will be distributed to council. They must be received by mail or email no later than 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Send them to:

Attention: Corporate Officer, City of Penticton 171 Main Street, Penticton, BC V2A 5A9

Email: [email protected]

The city asks that the following is included in your correspondence: Subject: Bylaw 2025-39

For more information on the development, head to the BC Housing project page here.