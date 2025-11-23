Penticton News

CEO of Imagine Canada speaks to crowd at Penticton's Okanagan College

Photo: Contributed President & CEO of Imagine Canada, Bruce MacDonald, speaks at the Okanagan College in Penticton.

Charity and community leaders from across the RDOS met at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College and got a national snapshot of the nonprofit sector earlier this week.

The Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSOS) welcomed Bruce MacDonald, the President & CEO of Imagine Canada on Tuesday to a crowd of about 75 people.

CFSOS said MacDonald highlighted how "community needs are rising, resources are stretched, and fewer Canadians are giving or volunteering."

This leads to smaller group doing a much larger share of the lifting.

"One theme stood out clearly: connection matters. People give, participate, and lead when they feel connected to others. Loneliness and disconnection – especially among younger generations – are working against that."

The reflections of needing to strengthen staff, volunteers, and community leaders behind that work align closely with what CFSOS said they see everyday across the South Okanagan Similkameen.

"Strong communities grow from relationships, local leadership, and collaboration."

With donors and partners alongside us, CFSOS said they will continue to focus on:

Supporting local leaders, who carry increasing demands in a challenging environment

Building connection and belonging, which fuels generosity, participation, and wellbeing

Strengthening partnerships, because community issues require coordinated responses

Investing in community-led ideas grounded in ABCD and the strength of each place

Providing flexible, dependable funding so organizations can plan and adapt

For more information on the community foundation, head to their website here.