Penticton News

Penticton Rotary names Student of the Month for November

Rotary Student of the Month

Photo: Dylan Wheeler Rotary Student of the Month in Penticton.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to recognize Dylan Wheeler — an ambitious, service-driven, and altruistic grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School — as Rotary Student of the Month for November.

Club members praised Wheeler for her strong leadership, community-minded outlook, and unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive school culture aligned with Maggie’s mission of “Empowering all Learners to Thrive,” all while excelling in academics and athletics.

Born and raised in Penticton, Wheeler is the second of four children in a tight-knit, outdoors-oriented family. She credits her parents, especially her father—“my biggest supporter and the best role model I could ever ask for”—for instilling confidence, resilience, and a love of the outdoors. The two share a passion for deer hunting and other wilderness pursuits.

Wheeler has been a key contributor to Maggie’s leadership program since grade 10. In the first two months of this school year alone, she co-led the Terry Fox Run and revived the popular Haunted House fundraiser after a one-year hiatus. These major events required more than 225 hours of planning and execution.

To promote the Terry Fox Run, Wheeler visited classrooms to highlight cancer’s wide-reaching impact and the importance of fundraising for innovative, life-changing research. Her efforts helped mobilize roughly 650 students and staff, contributing meaningfully to Terry Fox’s enduring vision of a world without cancer.

In October, Wheeler led 30 volunteers in transforming the school into a full-scale haunted attraction inspired by classic horror films. Over five weeks, she coordinated actors, props, set designs, and logistics. The event drew enthusiastic crowds and raised $1,700 for local charities.

“Seeing the event come together—the laughter, the smiles and enjoyment our school community shared—was amazing,” said Maggie Principal Bo Boxall. “It only occurred because of the vision and planning that Dylan put into it.”

Wheeler’s academic record is equally outstanding. She has maintained a 91.7 percent average through grades 10 and 11, including a 95.5 percent average in science courses. Her favorite subjects—life sciences and super-fit (weight training)—reflect both her fascination with living organisms and her commitment to physical wellness.

“Dylan is an exceptional academic student with a jam-packed extracurricular schedule,” said biology teacher Tim Haverstock. “She balances tasks with remarkable discipline and consistently strives for excellence. Her leadership in organizing the Haunted House and Terry Fox Run was superb.”

Wheeler’s longstanding dedication to children, rooted in babysitting since age 10, led her to volunteer for the past two years in the pediatric and gynecological wards at Penticton Regional Hospital. These experiences have fortified her ambition of supporting families as a pediatrician.

Athletics also play a defining role in Wheeler’s life. Encouraged by her father, she began playing basketball in Grade 3 and quickly developed a lasting passion for the sport. She has attended about 15 development camps and competed on multiple teams, including Maggie’s Junior Girls squad in Grades 9 and 10 and the Senior Girls team in Grade 11. She also played for the Lake City U15/U16 club team last year.

Wheeler credits basketball with teaching her teamwork, perseverance, and self-sacrifice. Now a core member of Maggie’s Senior Girls’ team, she values the camaraderie built through years of shared effort. “While mentally draining at times, I cherish the genuine connections and positive energy from pursuing our goals together,” she said.

PE teacher Brett Fleming described Wheeler as “an exceptional young woman who leads by example, inspires those around her, and embodies excellence, honesty, and service. She deftly balances demanding academics with extensive extramural duties and will be an anchor on this year’s Senior Girls team.”

Beyond academics and athletics, Wheeler supports international students through School District 67 Global Ambassador Program, helping them settle in and assisting with monthly social mixers for them and local students, including a beach volleyball party , a corn maze visit, and an ice-skating outing.

Wheeler also serves on the Penticton Youth Council, a civic-minded group of Maggie and Pen High students currently fundraising for SOWINS. The council advocates for youth perspectives on mental health, climate change, and other issues affecting young people.

Last spring, despite having no prior running experience, Wheeler committed to training for a half marathon. She rose at 5 a.m. throughout the summer for training runs to build discipline and endurance and recently completed her first race in Burnaby, pushing through cold, rain, and fatigue by trusting her preparation. “Running has shown me that with passion, discipline, and grit, I can achieve goals that once felt impossible,” she said.

A lesser-known aspect of Wheeler’s background is her aptitude for animal care, developed during summers on her grandparents’ cattle farm. She has raised goats, chickens, rabbits, dogs, cats, and even a turkey experiences that strengthened her confidence and compassion.

After graduation, Wheeler plans to pursue a nursing degree at Camosun College and UVic, gain clinical experience, and eventually attend medical school to become a pediatrician. Her blend of intelligence, discipline, perseverance, and empathy suggests she is exceptionally well-prepared for the challenging journey ahead.