Penticton News

Twin Lakes Golf Course disputes court petition against them claiming 'unfair' rule changes

Golf course disputes issues

Photo: Twin Lakes Golf Course Lifetime members taking Twin Lakes Golf Course to court

The dispute between a golfer and the Twin Lakes Golf Course over lifetime memberships will be heading to a court hearing in the new year.

Barry Arthur Sjolin filed his petition to the B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton at the end of September, claiming new rules have negatively affected his lifetime membership.

He claimed that in February, the managing partner of the golf course drafted and circulated new rules effective April 1, 2025, which were "oppressive, unfairly prejudicial, and unfairly disregard the rights and reasonable expectations of the Lifetime Members."

One of the main issues he alleged was that members became limited to tee-time bookings only 24 hours in advance, while pass holders and green fee players could reserve up to seven days ahead.

He claimed that green fee players were getting "superior rights to displace Lifetime Members' reservations, treating them worse than casual players without equity or trust-based status."

Sjolin alleged that lifetime members communicated to the golf course GM that the proposed rules violated the Trust Agreement.

The golf course then filed a 39-page response to the petition on Nov. 12, denying Sjolin's claims and alleging that Sjolin was not one of the original Lifetime Members.

"Sjolin acquired his lifetime membership in or about April 2014, having purchased it from the previous Lifetime Member," their response claimed.

The golf course claimed that lifetime members had entered into a trust agreement with the trustee on July 1, 1984, which allows lifetime memberships sold or issued to commence on the date of sale and terminate at the end of the term.

However, they alleged that this does not grant the trustee power to issue shares of Twin Lakes.

When the company was purchased in 2008, they purchased all of the shares, they claimed.

The new rules, which Sjolin took issue with, the golf course claimed were to "create a more equitable and efficient system for tee-time access that balances the tee sheet with fairness, course utilization, and operational efficiency."

Before April 2025, the golf course alleged that Lifetime Members could book tee times up to seven days in advance.

The new rules would make it so that lifetime members, subject to availability, may book tee times for tee-off slots 24 hours before the day of play.

The golf course further alleged that in their email communications with a group calling themselves "Twin Lakes Lifetime Member Committee", they received threats threatening the involvement of lawyers if demands were not met regarding the new rules.

Sjolin originally had the hearing set for November, which was able to be rescheduled for January due to it being set immediately after the filing of the petition.

The golf course claimed that since Sjolin is neither a legal nor a beneficial shareholder, he is not the appropriate person to be submitting the petition or an oppression proceeding.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits has yet been proven in court. The two parties will meet for a hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2026.