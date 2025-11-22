Penticton News

Key time of year to help South Okanagan Women in Need Society

SOWINS seeking donations at key time of year.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is once again seeing a high demand services as the holiday season approaches, and now is the time for interested donors to make a difference.

SOWINS is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.

"2025 has proven to be as busy as 2024, particularly the need of our counselling services," said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS, in a press release.

“We offer a wide range of counselling options including specific services supporting children and youth and for victims who are having to navigate the criminal court process."

Those services have lengthy wait lists. And during the holiday season, SOWINS clients face increased pressures.

“Many of our clients are living pay cheque to pay cheque and are still unable to put food on the table for their children,” said Gomes.

“We offer food and grocery gift certificates to help, but many women also access breakfast and brown bag lunch programs that will cease during the holidays with kids not in school.”

SOWINS is currently seeking donations to their Share the Spirit of Giving campaign, and asking for the community’s support.

“Share the Spirit of Giving provides our supporters with options to give, including making a donation, sponsoring a family, or building a backpack for someone who may not have a home for the holidays,” said Marni Adams, fund development advisor of SOWINS.

“We are in need of more sponsors right now, there are more families than sponsors this year."

Anyone who would like to donate or sponsor a family can click here to learn more or contact to go onto their website at www.sowins.com/donate or contact Marni Adams at [email protected] or 250-488-1268.