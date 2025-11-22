Penticton News
Penticton's Anderson Veterinary Clinic hosting pet-focused holiday market
Vet clinic hosting pet market
Photo: Pexels stock image
Bring your furry friends to Anderson Veterinary Clinic Holiday Market
Bring your furry friends out to Penticton's Anderson Veterinary Clinic Holiday Market this Saturday for some pet-focused holiday cheer.
People are invited out on Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photos with Santa and on-the-spot watercolour pet portraits by Lindsay Peltz, which are by donation to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
SOWINS is a non-profit that provides services for women, youth and children fleeing domestic violence, and they have seen an increase in need in recent years.
The market will have local vendors and well-behaved pets are welcome on leash.
Photo: Contributed
.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- OECD criticizes OttawaCanada - 6:03 pm
- Khalifa's appeal rejectedEntertainment - 6:02 pm
- Penguin Press founder diesEntertainment - 6:01 pm
- Liberal, Bloc rematch setQuebec - 6:00 pm
- Prepare for growing seasonKamloops - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
68 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tillie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net