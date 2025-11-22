Penticton News

Penticton's Anderson Veterinary Clinic hosting pet-focused holiday market

Photo: Pexels stock image Bring your furry friends to Anderson Veterinary Clinic Holiday Market

Bring your furry friends out to Penticton's Anderson Veterinary Clinic Holiday Market this Saturday for some pet-focused holiday cheer.

People are invited out on Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photos with Santa and on-the-spot watercolour pet portraits by Lindsay Peltz, which are by donation to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

SOWINS is a non-profit that provides services for women, youth and children fleeing domestic violence, and they have seen an increase in need in recent years.

The market will have local vendors and well-behaved pets are welcome on leash.