Teamwork behind new 'food hub' in South Okanagan, including innovative funding model

Photo: CFSOS Groundbreaking at new Okanagan Food Hub.

The Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen is celebrating a win after playing a key role in making the new Okanagan Food & innovation Hub a reality.

The groundbreaking of the new food hub, which is a ollaborative project led by LocalMotive and supported by the District of Summerland and other partners to provide specialized food storage and distribution of local crops, along with processing capabilities to reduce waste to the region, broke ground on Nov. 7.

It is a milestone for the South Okanagan-Similkameen region, and the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen was thrilled to be a part of it by helping fund the location's mortgage.

"Traditionally, community foundations invest their endowment funds in public markets with purchases of stocks, bonds, and cash investments, while granting the income to local charities. This model ensures long-term sustainability but often means that the bulk of foundation assets are not directly benefiting the local economy," explains a press release from CFSOS.

"Impact Investing changes that. By committing its assets to finance the Food Hub, CFSOS is investing directly in a project that delivers measurable social and economic benefits to the region. This approach allows the Foundation to meet its financial obligations while actively contributing to community development."

The foundation calls it a win-win situation. Assets go to work right at home, helping a worthy local cause — In this case, tackling food insecurity.

“Community foundations collectively manage billions of dollars in assets across Canada. Imagine the potential if even a fraction of those funds were invested locally through Impact Investing. By taking this step, CFSOS is showing how charitable assets can do more than generate returns for granting — they can build stronger, more resilient communities right here at home," said Aaron McRann, CEO of CFSOS.

The Okanagan Food & Innovation Hub will aim to help address challenges of food insecurity by creating a centralized space for local food production, processing, and distribution.

It is slated to open in May 2026.