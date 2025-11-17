Penticton News
Naramata residents asked to weigh in on need for off-leash dog park
Feelers out for dog park
Now is the time to give feedback on a theoretical dog park in Naramata.
Residents are invited to fill out a survey form regarding a possible off-leash area for pooches in Naramata, known as Electoral Area E within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.
The RDOS is conducting the survey, which is 19 questions long, in order to gather feedback as to whether such a park is wanted in the community.
No approved plans exist at this time; the survey is a preliminary step.
Find the survey online here, open until Monday, Dec. 8.
