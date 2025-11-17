Penticton News

Seasonal magic coming to Penticton's Main Street

Magic on Main weekend

Photo: City of Penticton Santa at a past Penticton holiday parade.

Plan ahead for Penticton's Magic on Main Street this coming weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the city will light up with seasonal cheer. The popular 180-foot light tunnel near city hall will return, a light brite feature, a visit from Santa and more will all take place.

It all kicks off with the Santa Claus Parade at 4:45 p.m., rolling down Main Street with dozens of festive floats.

That will be followed by the big light up at Gyro Park at 6 p.m.

Some roads downtown will be closed to accommodate these events, and there will be heavy foot traffic. Rolling sections of Main Street from Eckhardt Avenue down to Lakeshore Drive will close starting at 3 p.m. All will be reopened by 8 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the festivities could consider using the free Park 'n' Ride shuttle departing from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

That shuttle will run on a continuous loop every 15 minutes from 4 to 7:30 p.m., departing from the mall and stopping at Main Street and Wade Avenue and Gyro Park, before reversing.

Another way to get involved is to enter a float in the parade, though time is running out to do so. Entry forms are available online here and the deadline is Nov. 21.

And the day before the big events is "A Sprinkle of Magic," a Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association event.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, all are welcome to check out activities, live music, photos with Santa and shopping opportunities downtown from 12 to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.