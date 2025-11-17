Penticton News

Penticton judge appointed to B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna

Local judge goes Supreme

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Justice Greg Koturbash during a student mock trial in Penticton in recent years.

A longtime Penticton provincial judge has been appointed to B.C. Supreme Court.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser announced Monday that, among other Supreme Court appointments, Justice Gregory W. Koturbash will now serve his role out of Kelowna, presiding over Supreme Court cases.

Koturbash was originally appointed to the provincial court system in 2012, following a career in both the Saskatchewan and B.C. legal systems.

He has been a staple judge in the Penticton provincial court system for over a decade.

During that time he presided over many cases, and he was also happy to pitch in at an annual "Law Day" event, which sees local kids spending the day at the courthouse to learn about proceedings and have their own mock trial.

Koturbash has authored texts on Canadian criminal law, and contributed to national discussions on the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and the justice system, according to his official justice department biography.

In addition, he is a lifelong Saskatchewan Roughriders fan and in his spare time skis, paints and spends time with family.

He is one of six new judicial appointees to B.C. Supreme Court.

"I wish Justices Brundrett, Francis, Koturbash, Lachance, Gibson, and Saunders every success as they take on their new roles," wrote Minister Fraser in a provided statement.

"I am confident they will serve the people of British Columbia well as members of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia and the Supreme Court of British Columbia.”