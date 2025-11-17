Penticton News

South Similkameen Health Centre cuts down emergency service hours

ER service days cut back

Photo: Interior Health South Similkameen Health Centre.

The South Similkameen Health Centre has temporarily reduced the number of days it is open for emergency services as of Monday.

In a morning press release, Interior Health said the centre will now be open for emergency services Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Previous centre hours were 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with the exception of Sundays when the centre is closed.

"This change follows discussions with current physicians to provide predictable health services to the public on set days and support physicians in providing primary care to their patients during periods when they are not providing emergency services at the centre," reads the IH press release.

All other inpatient services at South Similkameen Health Centre will continue without changes.

"At this time, Interior Health will work closely with physicians and our community and health partners about how we can sustain and improve health services, reduce physician burnout and strengthen physician recruitment efforts in Keremeos."

IH said it will provide updates "as the plan evolves."

Patients needing emergency services outside of operational hours are asked to instead visit the Urgent Primary Care Centre at the Penticton Regional Hospital or call 911.