Warrant issued after Penticton man facing assault charge skips court
Wanted for assault, threats
A warrant has been issued for a Penticton man in connection with assault and uttering threats after he failed to appear in court Monday.
Michael Patrick Petrie, born in 1987, was due in court ostensibly to enter a guilty plea to those crimes and breaching conditions.
Petrie is wanted after skipping court for a second time. A previous warrant was issued for an April 28 court appearance he also failed to attend.
On Monday, a judge issued an unendorsed warrant, meaning that should police arrest Petrie, he will be held in custody until his next court appearance to ensure his attendance.
Based on an agreement between Crown and defence during an April 23 proceeding, the case is not likely to result in jail time, although it is ultimately up to the judge to decide whether the conditions of a joint submission are appropriate.
