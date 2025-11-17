Penticton News

Embrace the time change and darker evenings out at a Penticton hot spot

Beat the 'fall back' blues

Photo: @socialeonlakeshore Instagram Wine Wednesday at Sociale in Penticton.

Feeling those Daylight Savings blues? Darker evenings mean you can have after-dark fun that much earlier!

Sociale on Okanagan Lake has “embraced the season with a full November features menu and updated fall/winter hours,” says hospitality curator Ramone Massaro.

“Our monthly feature highlights a classic from Villa Rosa: Petti di Pollo alla Villa Rosa - tender chicken, wild mushrooms, and prawns in our signature Amore sauce, served over bucatini aglio e olio.”

With views overlooking Okanagan Lake, it’s a local hotspot for good food, good wine and good views!

“An evening at Socialē feels instantly welcoming — the glow of the lake, soft candlelight, and the buzz of a room that loves good food and good company,” said Massaro. “You sip hand-crafted cocktails, crisp local craft beer, or a favourite Okanagan wine alongside dishes rooted in Italian comfort with an elevated twist. And whether you’re settling in for a cozy dinner or diving into the energy of a Saturday night live DJ set starting at 9pm, the evening always carries a vibrant, inviting pulse.”

The restaurant runs Wednesday to Sunday (the cafe running seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), meaning you can kick off your evening after dark.

“We have a few guest favourites that bring a little sparkle to the week,” added Massaro. “Tappy Hour runs Wednesday through Sunday from 3–5pm and 9pm to close, with specials on cocktails, highballs, and beer. And every Wednesday, guests settle in for Wine Wednesday, where your first bottle is 50 per cent off — the perfect midweek excuse to unwind with a great Okanagan pour.”

Craving that taste of the Okanagan wine you typically find in the summer? Socialē embraces the taste of the Okanagan year-round.

“Sociale is lively this season with a full lineup of Winemasters Dinners and hands-on workshops that blend food, wine, and local creativity,” said Massaro. “Every second Thursday, we host a four-course wine dinner featuring rotating wineries — including Domaine Artema on December 4 and Three Sisters Winery on December 18, with Black Market, Hester Creek, Noble Ridge, Orofino, and Roche joining us in early 2026.”

And there are even hands-on events you can partake in, too.

“We’re also welcoming local artisans for events such as a Citrus + Sage Co. holiday candle workshop, House of Lyon charm bar, Sahara Garden’s Grinch tree workshop, and Hat’itude hat-burning workshops, each paired with wine and that signature Socialē warmth,” said Massaro.”

Be sure to try the Sociale Bruschetta, a fan favourite, while you’re there!

Sociale is located at 950 Lakeshore Dr W and online at socialeonlakeshore.comhttp://socialeonlakeshore.com

Head north and you’ll find Cascades Casino, a one-stop for both food and entertainment, making a great evening out on the town!

Try your luck at one of the many slot machines, six table games that also include poker.

Tables run Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to late, and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Table games include Blackjack, Texas Hold’em and Roulette, making for an evening of entertainment.

Feeling peckish? The Casino holds a restaurant - Match Eatery & Public House, as well as a bar, Summit.

And right now, if you buy a $50 gift card to Match, you can enjoy an additional $10 bonus gift card to treat yourself.

Match boasts “creative comfort food, cold libations and exciting entertainment,” so be sure to stop by before or after you test your luck in the casino!

Cascades Casino is located at #201-553 Vees Dr in Penticton and Match information and menus are online here.

Finish your night off at The Barley Mill Brew Pub, where craft beer and memories are brewed.

The family-friendly joint is located in an old English Tudor style building on Skaha Lake Road in Penticton, where it’s been a staple in Penticton since 1982.

The brewery serves up its own craft style beer, a menu that’s sure to cater to all tastes, and a variety of family-friendly entertainment, from Santa visiting the Mill on Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to Meat and More Draws every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Trivia is hosted every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday night is Wing Night & Karaoke from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. There’s no shortage of after-dark fun at the Barley Mill!

The Barley Mill Pub is located at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd and online at barleymillpub.com

These are just a few Penticton hot spots. For more Penticton fun, click here