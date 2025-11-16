Penticton News

Manitoba curlers walk away with grand $25K prize after Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic

Photo: Contributed Manitoba’s Carruthers wins 2025 Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic

It was another successful year at the Nufloors Curling Classic in Penticton, with a Manitoba team taking home the grand prize.

The ninth annual event sees mens teams from around Canada compete for a piece of a collective $100,000 purse.

Following days of competition, the semifinals saw Kevin Koe playing Reid Carruthers while Takumi Maeda took on Evan Van Amsterdam.

Team Carruthers would take first place over Team van Amsterdam, with $25k for first place and $18k for second place.

Carruthers told organizers it was "yet another awesome Penticton classic. Thank you to the sponsors of the event for supporting the bonspiel."

If you missed the action or want to relive it, check out the games that were livestreamed online here.