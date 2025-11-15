Documentary following members of Penticton Search and Rescue a part of two Vancouver film festivals
Local doc at film festivals
A documentary following members of Penticton and District Search and Rescue team is a part of two Vancouver film festival lineups this month.
"The Call" is showing at Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival and BC Environmental Film Festivals.
The film, directed by Cam MacArthur, done in partnership with RUSH & Sweet Sun Films and sponsored by Telus Storyhive, premiered at Penticton's Cleland Theatre back in May.
The film follows the PenSAR crew through a difficult season of rescues, recoveries, searches, and evacuations.
"We are proud to stand in this festival and we want our community to see it," PenSAR said in a social media post.
"Support the filmmakers and support the story of the volunteers who answer the call every day. This is a milestone for PENSAR and we are owning it."
