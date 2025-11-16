Penticton News

Former Penticton youth leader avoids jail after creating sexually exploitative images of minor

'Utterly deplorable' actions

Photo: File photo Scott Vanderburg was handed a conditional sentence order Friday.

WARNING: This story contains details that may disturb some readers.

A former youth leader at a Penticton church who edited a photo of a minor's face onto an image of a naked woman's body and distributed it to other youth will not face jail time.

Scott Vanderburg pleaded guilty in June 2024 to making and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, previously referred to in the Criminal Code as “child pornography.”

The convictions stem from an incident in November 2022, when two high-school-aged girls in Vanderburg's Bethel Church youth group received through social media what appeared to be a naked photo of another girl in their youth group, from an account purporting to be the girl in the photo.

The identities of the youth in the case are protected under a publication ban, and Castanet will refer to the girl in the photo as YV.

The two youth who received the photo immediately reported the incident to the authorities, and Vanderburg was quickly identified as the person behind it. He was 32 years old at the time.

In delivering her sentence in Kelowna court Friday, Judge Cathaline Heinrichs called the case “somewhat unusual” in that the material is “an edited compilation of digital photographs.”

“Mr. Vanderburg superimposed a photograph of the face of [YV], a young person who was known to Mr. Vanderburg through the youth group, onto a photograph of an unidentified naked woman,” Judge Heinrichs said.

“The face has what appears to be semen dropping from her forehead to her nose, and he added the caption, 'Had to sneak inside like this without my parents seeing me like this, f*** that was good.'”

Vanderburg had created three social media accounts purporting to be YV, and he used them to distribute the photo to the other girls.

Upon his arrest, police found 30 images on his phone showing YV's face on naked female bodies.

Judge Heinrichs said Vanderburg's actions were “despicable and dangerous behaviour” and “utterly deplorable.”

“We are all too aware of situations in our society where young people are significantly impacted by extortion involving sexual images, sometimes even leading to death and suicide,” she added.

“Once sexual images find their way onto the internet, it is impossible to expunge them, and the risk exists that they can surface at any point in the future.”

Vanderburg was removed from Bethel Church following his arrest in 2022.

Upon his arrest, Vanderburg admitted to police that he had created the images. He has since claimed that he was in a “dissociative episode” when he created and sent the images and didn't have a memory of what happened. But Judge Heinrichs noted he “seemed to have had a clearer recollection of his actions” when he spoke to police.

Judge Heinrichs did accept that Vanderburg was remorseful and has insight into the harm he caused.

A psychiatrist opined that Vanderburg is a “low to low-moderate” risk to reoffend, and said he shows no traits of pedophilia and is not sexually attracted to minor females.

While the Crown had sought an 18-month jail sentence, Judge Heinrichs accepted the defence's sentencing position and instead handed down an 18-month conditional sentence order.

This means Vanderburg will serve the first nine months of the sentence under house arrest, followed by nine months of a curfew, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.