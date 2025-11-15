Penticton News
Penticton resort hosting their annual Yuletide at the Lakeside holiday market
Yuletide market starts today
Photo: Penticton Lakeside Resort
File photo of a past yuletide market
Holiday spirit has come to the Penticton Lakeside Resort this weekend, with their annual Yuletide at the Lakeside Christmas Market.
Full of local products and unique gifts, the market includes photos with Santa and kids' activities, including a craft corner and cookie decorating.
The market runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lakeside's east ballroom
Admission for the market is $2.00/cash only, and there is an ATM on site.
Photos with Santa run on both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Photo: Contributed
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
