Penticton resort hosting their annual Yuletide at the Lakeside holiday market

Photo: Penticton Lakeside Resort File photo of a past yuletide market

Holiday spirit has come to the Penticton Lakeside Resort this weekend, with their annual Yuletide at the Lakeside Christmas Market.

Full of local products and unique gifts, the market includes photos with Santa and kids' activities, including a craft corner and cookie decorating.

The market runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lakeside's east ballroom

Admission for the market is $2.00/cash only, and there is an ATM on site.

Photos with Santa run on both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.