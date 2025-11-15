Penticton News

Ex-employee suing Village of Keremeos for alleged wrongful firing following a traumatic workplace attack

Photo: Village of Keremeo Safety measures were installed at the Village of Keremeos office following an attack in 2022.

A former employee of the Village of Keremeos has filed a lawsuit against the municipality, claiming she was fired without cause after trying to return to work following a traumatic incident.

Pamela Kieser alleges in the lawsuit filed Thursday that she was fired on Feb. 28, 2025, without cause and without reasonable notice or payment in lieu of reasonable notice.

Kieser says that she began working as an accounting clerk for the village on June 15, 2020, and remained there for nearly five years.

The suit alleges that issues began after a workplace incident that occurred on Jan. 24, 2022, where Kieser "sustained a work-related mental injury, Acute Stress Disorder."

Kieser claims this was a result of an individual armed with a hunting knife and a sledgehammer verbally and physically assaulting and threatening her and other village staff.

The attack was perpetrated by Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart, 44, who was found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder. He was transferred to a custodial psychiatric facility, where he still resides.

The Village of Keremeos municipal office did not reopen until April following the attack.

According to the civil filing, on March 8, 2023, Kieser had commenced a graduated return to work, but the village was "uncooperative."

Kieser alleges that on April 26, 2023, the village declared her return "unsuccessful" and instructed her to gather her belongings and to leave the workplace.

A year and a half later, on Nov. 26, 2024, Kieser claims she received an email from the village, asking whether she intended to return to work. She alleges that she was told that in the absence of a response by Dec. 15, 2024, her health, dental, and benefit coverage would be terminated.

Kieser claims she responded to the village in December, stating that "her attending healthcare providers had previously confirmed that she was medically stable and fit to return to work," but she had not been given the "opportunity to resume her duties" and was directed to leave the worksite.

She further claims that she and the village went back and forth, needing the medical certificate completed by a doctor, which she claims could not be done without being provided with a copy of the job description from the village.

"On Feb. 20, 2025, the [village] sent a letter to [Kieser] advising that her employment would be terminated effective Feb. 28, 2025, because she failed to provide a medical certificate completed by a physician," the lawsuit reads.

Kieser is seeking $35,335 for wages in lieu of reasonable notice and moral damages.

Castanet reached out to the Village of Keremeos for a response. In an emailed statement, they replied that "because this matter is before the courts, the village has no comment."

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit has been proven in court, and the Village of Keremeos has not yet filed a formal response.