Penticton's Clancy’s Pub & Grill has officially closed its doors, with The Underdog opening in its place

Photo: File photo Clancy's is closed and rebranding as The Underdog in Penticton.

Say goodbye to Clancy’s Pub & Grill and hello to Penticton's newest spot, The Underdog.

The neighbourhood pub, which was established in 1992, announced that it would celebrate its final night on Halloween.

Now the space is ready for to unveil its new identity.

In a news release, owners Anthony Dell’Orso and Jody Brown said renovations began at the start of November.

Their goal was to transform the space into a brand new concept, “The Underdog," which they described as "a modern sports bar built around affordability, energy, and community spirit."

With a plan to open mid-November, the pair said the location will have a "refreshed atmosphere, more TVs for live sports, and a brand new menu where every item is under $10."

“Why The Underdog? Because everyone is the underdog these days. No one can afford to go out without spending an arm and a leg,” said the management team.

“We want to change that and make a venue that’s accessible to everyone, not a place that sells a salad for over twenty dollars.”

There will also be various gambling kiosks run through the BCLC, including live horse racing.

The Underdog is a 19- plus establishment.