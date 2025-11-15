Penticton News

Local South Okanagan Similkameen volunteer group being celebrated by prize draw

Local volunteers could win

Photo: @sosvcokanagan Volunteers at the South Okanagan Volunteer Centre in an October photo.

It's always a good time to get involved as a volunteer in the South Okanagan Similkameen, and now, those folks are being recognized.

As the year draws to a close, SOS Community Connections Volunteer Penticton's McLeod & Schneiderat Lawyers in partnership with is recognizing and celebrating the hardworking people who have stepped up.

"We recognize the hard work that volunteers put in, dedicating hours of their lives and such big pieces of their hearts to improving all aspects of this incredible community we call home. Volunteers make an enormous difference and touch the lives of people in so many situations, and this hard work serves to strengthen and improve the South Okanagan," said Megan Mcleod.

To honour those efforts, all those who have volunteered during 2025 are encouraged to enter a prize draw online here, with one entry allowed per organization volunteered for.

Five winners will be selected and receive either one of two staycation prizes, or one of three WestJet gift certificates, each valued at $500.

The deadline for entries is Dec. 12, with winners announced later in the month.

Looking forward into 2026, there are always opportunities to get involved.

The volunteer centre is a non-profit society and registered charity that is dedicated to providing "the ultimate volunteer experience."

It is a great way to get involved in the community from a volunteer side, and find eager participants from the volunteer management side.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.