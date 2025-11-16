Penticton News

Win big and help local kids through 50/50 raffle in South Okanagan

50/50 helps the kids

Photo: OSNS Time ticking on 50/50 tickets to support OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre

Time is running out to grab 50/50 tickets for the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre online raffle.

The jackpot can grow up to $20,000 depending on the number of participants, and one winner will take home half.

Plus, feel good about every ticket purchased, as proceeds go right to OSNS' work helping kids with developmental challenges all throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

“When you buy a ticket, you’re not just entering a raffle - you’re investing in brighter futures for children who need therapy and developmental support," said Heather Miller, executive director of OSNS.

“Your generosity helps us deliver impactful programs and services for families right here."

Tickets are only available until Nov. 30, online here.