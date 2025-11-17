Penticton News

Holiday Smile cookies at Tim Hortons will support South Okanagan Women in Need Society

Photo: Contributed Tim Hortons Holiday Cookie Campaign 2024. Left to right: SOWINS staff members, Becky and Priscilla with board chair Sarah

Tim Hortons and The South Okanagan Women in Need Society are once again set to host their annual Holiday Smile Cookie fundraising campaign.

“We are so pleased to be the charity of choice for Tim Hortons. Every year the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is getting bigger, and the community is really getting behind it,” said Liz Gomes, SOWINS executive director, in a press release.

Grab a delicious holiday cookies at all South Okanagan locations from November 17 to November 23, and proceeds will go to SOWINS and the Tim Hortons Foundation.

“We will kick off the campaign at the Tim Hortons at Riverside in Penticton on Monday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 a.m. SOWINS staff and volunteers will be on hand along with some Penticton Vees players,” said Gomes.

Now more than ever, the services that SOWINS provides for women, youth and children fleeing domestic violence are in high demand.

“SOWINS continues to see a significant need in our community and with partial funding from government contracts we still have a deficit of more than $750,000 every year to continue all of our programs," said Gomes.

Tim Hortons is accepting pre-orders of cookies. Business owners and the community are encouraged to grab a bulk order to share around and support the cause.

Contact SOWINS for a pre-delivery order form, or stop by a Timmies in Penticton and their location in Oliver.

To learn more about SOWINS click here.