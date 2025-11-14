Naramata's historic Adra Tunnel closing for the season
Adra Tunnel closing for now
The recently-refurbished Adra Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail above Naramata is closing for the season.
The historic tunnel will not be accessible as of Nov. 24, as part of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's public safety requirements.
"The RDOS Parks department will conduct a seasonal inspection process to ensure the tunnel remains safe and secure for future use," reads a press release issued this week.
A community group called Woodwackers 2.0 spent years working on the restoration of the tunnel, leading to a grand opening this past spring and a successful season that saw many visitors to the site.
“The Adra Tunnel is a regional treasure,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair.
“Its seasonal closure is a necessary step to ensure it remains safe and accessible for generations to come.”
All trail users should respect the closure and posted signage.
It is anticipated the tunnel will re-open to public access when seasonally acceptable next year.
