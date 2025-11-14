Penticton News

Penticton Yacht Club and Marina hosting sailboat lightup event

Sailboat lightup at marina

Photo: Pixabay stock image Lights will sparkle at the Penticton Yacht Club and Marina tonight.

The Penticton Yacht Club is lighting up the waterfront tonight.

On Nov. 14, the club is kicking off the festive season by decorating sailboat masts with lights, and spreading holiday cheer.

From 4 -6 p.m., the club and marina will have mulled wine from Upper Bench Winery, festive music, cookie decorating for kids and sparkling lights.

Family and friends are welcome to watch as the marina turns into a festive display.