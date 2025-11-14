Penticton News
Penticton Yacht Club and Marina hosting sailboat lightup event
Sailboat lightup at marina
The Penticton Yacht Club is lighting up the waterfront tonight.
On Nov. 14, the club is kicking off the festive season by decorating sailboat masts with lights, and spreading holiday cheer.
From 4 -6 p.m., the club and marina will have mulled wine from Upper Bench Winery, festive music, cookie decorating for kids and sparkling lights.
Family and friends are welcome to watch as the marina turns into a festive display.
City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
