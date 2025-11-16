Penticton News

Annual Penticton Business Gives Back fundraiser hoping to be the most fun yet

Give back and have a blast

Photo: Contributed A packed room at the sold-out Business Gives Back 2024 charitable experience.

One of the South Okanagan's fun and impactful charity events is back.

Business Gives Back 2025 is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 28 at noon at the Barking Parrot in Penticton, promising an afternoon of great food, prizes, raffles, networking, live auction, entertainment and, of course, raising money for local causes.

Last year, the event raised more than $160,000 for a host of charities that do good work in the region.

Organizations supported include local breakfast programs, animal rescues, children's charities, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, United Way, JumpStart and many more.

A $99 ticket gets lunch, door prizes and an entry to win one of several grand prizes. Plus, there will be a live auction, and special new entertainment — hint, get ready to feel the magic.

On top of the fun event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., it is a chance for businesses to get involved and get their names out there.

"Please consider donating a product, service, gift basket or gift card....anything helps! We have sponsorships for businesses too!" reads the event description.

Prizes can be dropped off at Castanet at 225 Main Street in Penticton, or text organizer Jasmine at 250-460-0121 for pickup, as well as further information including purchasing tickets.

The event is jointly presented by The Feedway Foundation and JCI Penticton.