One shift resumes at Grand Forks Interfor lumber mill after recent closure
An extended closure at Grand Forks' Interfor lumber mill has come partially to an end.
On Sept. 4 Interfor Corporation announced plans to reduce its lumber production by approximately 145 million board feet at all operations between September and December of 2025, representing approximately 12 per cent of its normal output and citing "persistently weak market conditions and ongoing economic uncertainty."
At the time, Mayor of Grand Forks Everett Baker noted the sudden shutdown would have impacts in the community.
Now, Interfor has confirmed they have reopened the Grand Forks facility, at least in part.
Operations have resumed on a one-shift basis as of Nov. 12, as confirmed by Interfor Vice President of corporate communications Svetlana Kayumova.
No word yet on when or whether full shifts will resume.
