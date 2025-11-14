Penticton News

Penticton Starfish Pack program for kids in need receives two amazing donations

Support for feeding kids

Photo: Starfish Pack Program Cheque presentation to Starfish Pack Program in Penticton.

Penticton's Starfish Pack program is counting its lucky stars this week after two generous donations.

Starfish Pack is a charitable organization that sends kids in need home from school on weekends with bags full of nutritious food to ensure no one goes hungry on days they are away from school meal plans.

They are thrilled to announce that both the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters and the Rotary Club of Penticton are the latest local groups to step up with significant help for their cause.

The fire fighters group presented a cheque for $5,000, enough to support roughly six kids for an entire year.

This is on top of years of generosity, totalling $17,000 to date.

Then, the Rotary presented $21,000, having decided Starfish Pack should be the beneficiary of this year's fundraising Lobster Fest.

This will provide weekend food security for 24 children all year.

"We are so grateful for this amazing community support and the difference it makes for children right here at home," Starfish Pack stated on social media.