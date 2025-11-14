Penticton News

Penticton's Barefoot Beach Resort attempt to dismiss Human Rights Tribunal case denied

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE-A Human Rights Tribunal case will proceed against Barefoot Beach Resort.

A Penticton business’ attempt to get a BC Human Rights Tribunal case filed against them thrown out has failed.

According to a recently published decision from Tribunal member Theressa Etmanski, Kalen Erhardt lived in a RV park managed by Barefoot Beach Resort.

He alleged that he was treated adversely during his stay starting in 2019 and was ultimately evicted based on his mental disability in 2020, leading to the complaint.

In response, Barefoot filed to dismiss the complaint without a hearing, claiming that it was not within the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

They argued that Barefoot is located on reserve land and therefore the decisions falls within federal jurisdiction.

Barefoot is located on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve land and operates under an agreement that is referred to as an informal arrangement known as a “buckshee lease.”

"Evidence that Barefoot operates on reserve lands will not be sufficient, on its own, to establish that the Tribunal does not have jurisdiction to hear this complaint," Etmanski said in their decision.

"The Penticton Indian Reserve may fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government because of its jurisdiction over 'Indians and lands reserved for Indians.' However, it is unclear whether that jurisdiction extends to the activities of Barefoot, a provincially incorporated business operating in the area of short-term vacation rentals and a RV park."

The Tribunal said they cannot decide the constitutional question in this application.

Etmanski ruled that Barefoot’s application to dismiss the complaint is denied, and it will advance to a hearing.

If Barefoot chooses to advance their constitutional argument at the hearing, Etmanski said it must provide the required notice to the Attorney General of Canada and the Attorney General of British Columbia.