Penticton News

Updated plans for Penticton Esplanade area now available for feedback

Photo: City of Penticton Updated Esplanade plans in Penticton.

New concept designs for the Esplanade Renewal Plan in Penticton have arrived, and city staff are ready for next steps of community engagement.

The Esplanade, located in the northeastern area of the city along Okanagan Lake, has been slated for revitalization.

“We heard from the public through our first round of engagement that the community’s vision for this area over the next 20 plus years is to maintain the natural areas, enhance green spaces, improve access to the beach and KVR trails and renew existing amenities,” Steven Collyer, manager of housing policy and initiatives, said in a press release issued Thursday.

“Now we are ready to dive deeper into what features the community would like to see and which ones are higher priorities. Your feedback will help refine the draft concept designs, establish a priority and implementation timeline, as well as shape the draft plan.”

The city is holding a drop-in open house on Thursday, Nov. 27 at the Penticton Yacht Club's Rusty Anchor restaurant from 2 to 7 p.m.

Concept designs will be on display, and staff on hand to answer questions.

All updated concept designs, technical reports and feedback forms can also be found online here, through Dec. 5.