Penticton News

Help out the South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA with the RCMP's annual Cram the Kennel event

Cram the Kennel returns

Photo: RCMP A previous Cram the Kennel event in Penticton

Bring an armful of pet food, toys, blankets, and other animal care items to help fluffy friends in need with the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP's annual “Cram the Kennel” event.

In support of the local SPCA, the RCMP are asking the community to help them out in filling the kennels with donations for animals in need.

Residents are encouraged to drop off items on Sunday, Nov. 16, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Cherry Lane Mall main entrance.

All contributions will directly support the SPCA.

“This event is a great way for the community to come together to support the animals that give us so much love and companionship,” Sgt. Laurie Rock of Oliver RCMP said in a news release.

“Every donation, big or small, helps make a difference."

Families are invited to stop by during the event to meet local officers, including canine officer Dug and his handler.

Learn more about how the RCMP works alongside community partners like the SPCA to support both people and animals.

For more information on accepted donations, contact the BC SPCA South Okanagan branch at 250-493-0136.