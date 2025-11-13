Penticton News

Golf carts taken from country club end up in Okanagan Lake and Penticton River Channel

Golf cart ends up in lake

Photo: Anita Kemp A golf cart ended up in Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Thursday morning

Two golf carts were taken on a bit of a joy ride from the Penticton Golf & Country Club, ending up in Okanagan Lake and the Penticton River Channel, Thursday morning.

Residents spotted the carts in the water and shared photos to a local Facebook group.

Guy Dow, general manager for the Penticton Golf and Country Club, said they had both carts back in their possession by 9 a.m.

Their mechanics are currently looking over the carts.

This isn't the first time a cart has been nabbed from the club, with the RCMP looking for one gone missing in January of 2024.

Dow said the incident was reported to the RCMP. He had no further details to share.