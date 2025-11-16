Penticton News

Naramata Bench Winterfest returns with 30 locations to visit for holiday fun

Winterfest celebration grows

Photo: Naramata Bench Winterfest Naramata Bench Winterfest 2023

The third annual Naramata Bench Winterfest will be busier than ever, with 30 spots filled for this year's festivities.

In 2023, Joel and Linda Chamaschuk, co-owners of Chain Reaction Winery, had an idea to create the holiday themed event along the Naramata Bench.

They reached out to their neighbouring businesses to see if there was interest in hosting a special weekend, and thus it began.

All businesses on the Naramata Bench are invited to join in, not just the wineries.

On Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, there will be exclusive winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tastings set against a backdrop of "dazzling Christmas lights and decorations."

Spots along the bench will host special events and unique holiday shopping.

"Warm up by the fire pits, savour seasonal cuisine, and create unforgettable memories in one of British Columbia’s most scenic wine regions," the event description reads.

No tickets or reservations required. Winterfest runs on Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 22 from noon to 7 p.m.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, head to the events page here.