Penticton News

Penticton locals opening floating sauna on Okanagan Lake

First local floating sauna

Photo: @sheltersauna Shelter Floating Sauna first of its kind to arrive in Penticton.

Four locals are bringing a new experience to the south end of Okanagan Lake, placing a floating sauna in front of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Ashley Kay, along with her three business partners, Jordan McCallum, Charlie Hughes and Brian Goodwin will launch Shelter Floating Sauna in mid-December. They've been interested in building a cold plunging sauna to offer to the community for a while.

"We've all been to them in so many places, such as Vancouver, back east and I've even been to one in the States. It would be such an amazing thing to have in the community here," she said.

The concept, which involves intermittent cold plunge and sauna experiences and touts health benefits, has launched in other Interior communities, like Kelowna's Loyly Outdoor Floating Sauna, and the Oyama Public Sauna.

The Penticton sauna is currently being built in a warehouse in the city, with a local company Trademark Industries for the barge, while the sauna, cold plunge and other features are being custom-built by HuGood Sauna Co Ltd.

The group chose the Okanagan Lake end of town since it is a hub in Penticton and has a good amount of foot traffic.

"My husband — who's one of the partners in the business —owns Penticton Boat Club & Rentals, and that is where one of his locations is based out of."

Kay said with a growing wellness community already in town, they are excited to build a place that can help people come together, reset, relax and unwind in the wintertime too.

"As it stands right now, it will be open in the future each season, from October 1 till April 30," she said.

"Our hope is that it will be able to be open year round, but that hasn't been determined 100 per cent yet."

Shelter is set to open on Dec. 19. More information including pricing and booking can be found online here.