Penticton News

Penticton pub hosting showing of epic ski film as fundraiser for Apex Freestyle Club

Epic ski film fundraiser

Photo: Matchstick Productions "After the Snowfall" skiing film being shown at Penticton pub as Apex Freestyle fundraiser.

The Apex Freestyle Club is hosting a movie night fundraiser at The Hub on Martin in Penticton, featuring an epic ski movie.

"After the Snowfall" is described as "a high-octane and heartfelt journey through the culture and chaos of modern skiing."

The film follows some of the world's best skiers as they push boundaries at locations all around the world, from the Lyngen Alps of Norway to heli-access slopes in British Columbia.

It is also a story of everyday skiers, who live for the mountain on days off and weekends, and those whose passion burns bright for the sport.

It will be shown Monday, Nov. 17 at The Hub. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds go to Apex Freestyle and its work supporting local athletes.

Contributed