Penticton News

Penticton Public Safety Advisory Committee supports council green-lighting provincial tiny homes program

Support for tiny homes plan

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

Concerns about location, substance use and community engagement continue to plague a proposed 50-unit transitional housing site in Penticton, even as a committee votes to recommend it to council.

At a special meeting of the citizen-staffed Public Safety Advisory Committee Wednesday, members heard a recap of a presentation given to council last week.

They were then asked by staff to send a recommendation of support to council for the temporary use permit necessary to build the site at a city-owned Dartmouth Avenue property.

Council had previously voted to delay potential approval for the transitional housing Heart and Hearth program in the industrial area. The program, which has a similar iteration in Kelowna and other B.C. cities, would be fully funded by the province and aimed at helping alleviate the issue of growing homeless encampments in the city.

Following council's decision to delay, the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Christine Boyle continued to urge the importance of the project, while also noting the province's funding offer is not open-ended, sending a warning to Penticton council to, ostensibly, use it or lose it.

City staff urging

Penticton staffers Blake Laven, general manager of development services, and Julie Czeck, general manager of public safety, walked the committee and a gallery full of interested members of the public through the bullet points.

Key points were that the project is not a shelter; it would be fully fenced, staffed 24/7, residents would be screened, pay rent and commit to engagement in such activities as recovery treatment, life and employment skills, and more.

That said, in order to meet provincial funding guidelines, it would need to be a "wet" facility, including an on-site overdose prevention facility which is not open to the public but is strictly for those who live in the units.

"We are going to have a license to use for the province to use the land that will have language in it that will provide [an out] for the city, should we not be happy with how the site is being operated,” Laven added.

Also, "dry" models would restrict most target participants. Of nearly 200 people currently experiencing homelessness in Penticton as of a count this spring, a minority reported being substance-free.

Staff noted that since the goal of the program is clearing out the notorious Fairview encampment and other such camps city-wide by offering those individuals a chance at transitioning to permanent housing, forcing applicants to be dry may not work.

And the clock is ticking.

“The province is losing patience with us on this because we advocated for this funding,” Laven said.

“They’ve earmarked it for us, but as was shared, there's many other [municipalities] that are also [going after] this funding.”

Location, location

One member of the committee asked why current BC Housing-owned properties along Skaha Lake Road, former motels, would not be a better location.

Laven explained those lots were among dozens of locations in town that were considered before the lot at Dartmouth, currently a dog run, was chosen by city staff as their top recommendation.

In the case of those lots, concerns included their proximity to local schools, and their location on a main city artery. Laven said research indicated a "more discreet" location would be better.

"And thirdly, we don't want to slow down the event of the more permanent housing on that site," Laven said, referring to BC Housing's plans for hundreds of apartments in that area.

Committee debate

Members of the committee discussed what to recommend to council. Some expressed continued concerns over the "wet" nature of the proposed program, while others felt it wise not to waste major provincial funding.

"Government grants and government funding is so hard to get. And if we turn away from this, there's another city that will raise their hand and get it, and I feel like it will paint us with a bad brush,” committee member Holly Wakeman said.

“So when we go to approach them with the next model, they're not going to look to us. We're going to be at the back of the line.”

Others agreed, including city staff who pointed out a bottleneck issue. Many in the growing population of the Fairview encampment have nowhere to go due to overwhelmed shelters, and it is unlikely to be permanently shuttered by order of a judge if the people living there have no path to a safe space.

Ultimately, the eleven-person citizen committee voted to recommend the bylaw change, with two voting against and one abstaining.

The committee consists of members of the community who volunteer for the position and advise council on relevant matters. Council is not bound to their decisions.

Next steps

City council is planning a visit to Kelowna's Heart and Hearth program facility early next week.

Following that, the city is hosting an information session open to the public on the evening of Nov. 20, at which council and BC Housing representatives will be present.

Two more virtual information sessions have been promised in the weeks leading up to Dec. 2, which is the next council meeting.

That is likely to be decision day. Council deferred their decision to that date, but could conceivably vote to push it further.

In the meantime, the provincial government has not provided a timeline as to when their offer of funding for a Heart and Hearth program may run out.