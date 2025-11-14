Penticton News

Support Penticton dry grad celebration at firewood sale

Dry grad firewood sale

Photo: Contributed Support local dry grad and get quality firewood.

Support local kids having a safe and celebratory grad this spring by checking out Princess Margaret Secondary School's firewood sale.

On Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stop by the Penticton Feedway at 116 Green Mountain Road.

"Our annual firewood fundraiser is essential for ensuring a fantastic and safe Dry Grad celebration for our students," said dry grad co-chair Karla Ziegler.

Prices are $20 for a box of kindling, $200 for a half cord, and $350 for a full cord.

"It’s a win-win: the community gets quality firewood just in time for the cold weather, and our 2026 grads get the incredible send-off they deserve. With limited stock, we encourage everyone to secure their load early!"