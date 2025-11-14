Penticton News
Support Penticton dry grad celebration at firewood sale
Dry grad firewood sale
Support local kids having a safe and celebratory grad this spring by checking out Princess Margaret Secondary School's firewood sale.
On Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stop by the Penticton Feedway at 116 Green Mountain Road.
"Our annual firewood fundraiser is essential for ensuring a fantastic and safe Dry Grad celebration for our students," said dry grad co-chair Karla Ziegler.
Prices are $20 for a box of kindling, $200 for a half cord, and $350 for a full cord.
"It’s a win-win: the community gets quality firewood just in time for the cold weather, and our 2026 grads get the incredible send-off they deserve. With limited stock, we encourage everyone to secure their load early!"
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
