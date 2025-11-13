Penticton News

Cheer on the Penticton Vees at half price, plus win prizes while supporting animal sanctuary

Half price Vees, and prizes

Photo: Penticton Vees The Penticton Vees at an October game.

Calling all animal and hockey lovers — the Penticton Vees have a perfect home ice game coming up for you.

Tuesday, Nov. 18 will be "Total Tuesday," featuring half-priced tickets sponsored by Total Restoration Services, as well as the chance to win a prize pack while benefiting a local animal charity.

At the game, the first 200 donations of wish-list items or cash for Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary will be entered to win a prize pack valued at over $500.

Critteraid is a non-profit society that houses both domestic and farm animals. They recently underwent an avian flu incident, that led to the tragic death of 15 of their rescued birds.

"Team Total is excited to offer our community 'Total Tuesday' which provides an affordable way to enjoy an evening supporting the Penticton Vees and having fun. In addition, this is an opportunity to demonstrate our support of Critteraid during extremely trying times," said Tracy Van Raes, local manager of marketing and community relations.

"Lets wrap our love around the compassionate team of volunteers at Critteraid by donating items from their wish list.”

The wish list includes:

Paper towels to keep everything clean and sanitized

Dish soap and dishwasher tablets

Baking soda, which is useful to settle their goats' stomachs when upset

Polysporin

Cat toys

Cash donations for Critteraid's spay and neuter program

Drop a donation off at the Total Restoration booth before the game or until the first intermission, and earn your entry into a contest to win tickets, gift cards and more.

The first 200 people will be given a beach ball with a number on it to toss into the Total Restoration Truck at the second intermission for their chance to win.

Find tickets for the Nov. 18 half-price game versus the Edmonton Oil Kings online here.