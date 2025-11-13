Penticton News

Photos: Trail cam captures South Okanagan Elk, moose and more

A host of species on camera

A South Okanagan trail camera caught some majestic sights over this fall season.

Luka Bevanda set up his camera near Penticton, capturing a host of animals including an elk, moose, bobcat, coyote, and deer.

"It was very rewarding to get some great shots of the species I was looking for," said Bevanda.

"It takes a lot of trial and error to place these cameras in areas that you think will be suitable habitat and will have high animal traffic."

The images were taken from September to November.